US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY stabilizes, still unable to overcome the 100.00 handle

  • US dollar index (DXY) is consolidating in the 99.00/100.00 zone.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 100.00 handle.
 

DXY daily chart chart

 
Last week, DXY experienced its largest weekly decline since April 1986 as the greenback challenged the 50-day simple moving average on the daily chart.
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trying to find some footing above the 98.25 level and the main SMAs as a close above the 100.00 psychological level remains for now illusive. However, a move beyond the above-mentioned level can open the doors to the 100.50 and 101.50 resistances on the way up. On the flip side, bears would need to have a daily close below the 98.00 figure to extend the bearish leg from last week.
   

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.46
Today Daily Change 0.50
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 98.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.93
Daily SMA50 98.66
Daily SMA100 98.1
Daily SMA200 98.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.95
Previous Daily Low 98.88
Previous Weekly High 102.82
Previous Weekly Low 98.25
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.72

 

 

