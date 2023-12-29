US Dollar finds momentum on US yields recovery, closes a 2% yearly loss

Share:

The DXY jumped towards 101.30 after bottoming near 101.20.

The only highlight during the session was December’s Chicago PMI, which came in lower than expected.

US Treasury yields gained some ground but remain near multi-month lows.

The DXY will post a modest 2% yearly loss, opening the 2023 above 103.00 and closing just above 101.00.

The US Dollar (USD) remains on a subdued tone on the last trading day of 2023. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is positioned at 101.30, shedding daily gains as dovish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) weigh heavily on the Greenback. Soft Chicago PMI figures for December also added pressure to the currency on a quiet Friday.

The Federal Reserve's dovish stance, welcoming cooling inflation figures, ruling out rate hikes in 2024, and forecasting 75 bps of easing recently drove demand out of the US Dollar to riskier assets. As for now, the market is anticipating a rate cut in March with an additional adjustment in May. Next week, the US will release key labor market data, which will help investors place their bets for the next Fed decisions.

Daily digest market movers: US Dollar trades soft as dovish bets and poor December Chicago PMI add pressure

The Chicago PMI report issued by the Institute for Supply Management of Chicago for December recorded 46.9, falling short of the consensus of 51 and the previous figure of 55.8.

Next week, the highlights in the US calendar will be December’s Nonfarm Payrolls, Average Hourly Earnings, and the Unemployment Rate.

Yields on US bonds struggle to advance, holding near multi-month lows. Specifically, the 2-year yield is recorded at 4.25%, while the 5-year and 10-year yields stand at 3.84% and 3.85%, respectively.

The CME FedWatch Tool indicates a low probability for a rate hike in the January meeting with just 15% odds for a cut. Moreover, market sentiment is leaning towards rate cuts for March and May 2024.



Technical Analysis: DXY index bearish pressure persists despite potential for a minor correction

The indicators on the DXY daily chart reflect a predominantly bearish sentiment. With the index considerably below its 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), the bears appear to be in control on the broader scale. This is further emphasized by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) nearing oversold conditions, which aligns with the overall index's bearish outlook.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showcases rising red bars, demonstrating a slight surge in selling pressure. This might trigger a conservative buying signal for contrarian investors looking to seize an opportunity in this oversold market condition.

In short, the selling momentum seems to dominate, but due to the oversold RSI and rising MACD red bars, a minor upward momentum can be expected.

Support levels: 100.70, 100.50, 100.30.

Resistance levels: 101.30, 101.50, 101.70.