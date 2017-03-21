U.S. crude oil stocks rise 4.5 mln bbls - API - RTRS

U.S. crude stocks rose last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories drew, according to the weekly report published by the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

Further details

Crude inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to March 17 to 533.6 million, vs. expectations for an increase of 2.8 million barrels

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2 million barrels

Refinery crude runs rose by 224,000 barrels per day

Gasoline stocks fell by 4.9 million barrels, vs. expectations for a 2 million-barrel decline

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 883,000 barrels, vs. expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel drop

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 615,000 barrels per day to 7.9 million bpd.

Following the data, WTI is down %1.5 at $48.15.