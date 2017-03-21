U.S. crude oil stocks rise 4.5 mln bbls - API - RTRS

U.S. crude oil stocks rise 4.5 mln bbls - API - RTRSBy Eren Sengezer
U.S. crude stocks rose last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories drew, according to the weekly report published by the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.
Further details
- Crude inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to March 17 to 533.6 million, vs. expectations for an increase of 2.8 million barrels
- Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2 million barrels
- Refinery crude runs rose by 224,000 barrels per day
- Gasoline stocks fell by 4.9 million barrels, vs. expectations for a 2 million-barrel decline
- Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 883,000 barrels, vs. expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel drop
- U.S. crude imports rose last week by 615,000 barrels per day to 7.9 million bpd.
Following the data, WTI is down %1.5 at $48.15.