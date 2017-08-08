U.S. crude oil stockpiles fall 7.8 mln bbls-API - Reuters

U.S. crude oil stockpiles fall 7.8 mln bbls-API - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
"U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected last week as imports declined and refinery runs increased, while gasoline inventories increased unexpectedly, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said Tuesday," as reported by Reuters.
Key quotes:
- Crude inventories fell by 7.8 million barrels in the week to 478.4 million
- Refinery crude runs rose by 91,000 barrels per day
- Gasoline stocks rose by 1.5 million barrels
- Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 157,000 barrels
- U.S. crude imports fell last week by 30,000 barrels per day to 7.6 million bpd
.