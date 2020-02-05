US: Crude oil exports rose to 3.669 million bpd from 3.023 million bpd in November

Crude oil exports of the US rose to 3.669 million barrels per day (bpd) in December from 3.023 million bpd in November, the US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday. Canada and South Korea imported 467,000 and 428,000 barrels per day, respectively.
WTI clings to gains ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices largely ignored these figures and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was last seen trading at $50.85, adding 3% on a daily basis. Later in the session, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will publish its weekly Crude Oil Stocks Change data.
