US Core PCE Preview: Forecasts from six major banks, acceleration in inflation

Core PCE inflation should rise 0.28% MoM and 3.7% YoY in September based on elements of CPI and PPI. Shelter prices should pick up, consistent with the surprising reacceleration in owners’ equivalent rent in CPI, although these prices receive half the weight in PCE as in CPI. Medical services prices should rise by more than in August, but still a somewhat modest ~0.2% MoM. With medical services prices receiving a much larger weight in PCE than CPI, this is the key difference leading to softer 0.28% core PCE compared to 0.32% core CPI. Other elements of PCE should be similar to CPI, although with a stronger increase in airfares, which rose by around 2% in PPI data but a modest 0.3% in CPI. Another large decline in used car prices in September will also weigh on core PCE somewhat less than in CPI. Headline PCE inflation should similarly rise 0.3% MoM and moderate only slightly to 3.4% YoY.

The PCE deflators are taken from the CPI that was reported up 0.4% for the headline and 0.3% for the core pace. We project a slightly less robust PCE headline increase since the rent component that was up significantly in the CPI has less relative weighting in the PCE deflator. The projection, however, is razor thin, with a rounding down to 0.3%.

The annual core PCE deflator may have progressed 0.2% MoM in September, a result which should translate into a two-tick decline of the 12-month rate to 3.7%. Although still high, this would still be the lowest rate observed in 28 months.

Core PCE inflation accelerated in September to its fastest MoM pace since May at 0.24% MoM, though that'd be still below the core CPI's 0.32% gain. We also look for the headline PCE to advance 0.30% MoM. We also look the PCE's supercore measure to jump to 0.4% MoM.

Energy prices will lift the headline rate and we are not as optimistic that core inflation will rise just 0.2% MoM or 3.7% YoY as the market expects. We fear slight upside risks, and this combination of elevated inflation and strong growth could be the catalyst for the 10Y Treasury yield to clearly break above 5%.

Headline is expected at 3.4% year-on-year vs. 3.5% in August. Meanwhile, Core PCE is seen at 3.7% YoY vs. the prior release of 3.9%. On a monthly basis, it is expected to accelerate to 0.3% from 0.1%.

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), will be released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Friday, October 27 at 12:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts of economists and researchers of six major banks.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.