US considering a currency agreement with China as part of partial trade deal - Bloomberg

The news is crossing the wires via Bloomberg that the US is considering entering into a currency agreement with China as a part of a partial trade deal.

The US in August officially labeled China a currency manipulator, accusing it of using yuan to gain “unfair competitive advantage” in trade.

China's Yuan (CNY) has dropped more than 3.5% against the US Dollar in 2019. More importantly, China allowed Yuan to depreciate beyond 7 per US Dollar, drawing Washington's ire.

Key points (Source: Bloomberg)