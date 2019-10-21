US Commerce Sec. Ross: Happy to do a deal very quickly with UK after Brexit

During an interview with Fox Business on Monday, United States Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that they will very happy to do a trade deal with the United Kingdom quickly after Brexit, per Reuters.

Regarding the US-China trade dispute, Ross noted that a trade deal with China doesn't have to be finalized in November and explained that they want to be sure that the deal is right.

The market largely ignored these comments and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was last up 1% on a daily basis at 1.775%.