US collected a record $7bn in tariffs in September - WSJ

According to the latest data, the US collected a record $ 7 billion in import tariffs in September, mainly from the fresh duties imposed on apparel, tools, electronics and other consumer goods from China, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports.

Further, the tax revenue jumped 9% from August, up nearly 60% from a year ago.

However, the revenue from tariffs on China may drop if the US rolls back some of the existing tariffs on Chinese goods or refrains from imposing the tariffs due on December 15th.