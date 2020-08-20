US-China to plan resumption of delayed trade deal talks – Bloomberg

US and China are considering rescheduling the phase one trade deal review, earlier planned last weekend, reported Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The source said that the review will take place soon, although no date has been set so far.

Talks between the US and China continue regularly at lower levels, said Greg Gilligan, Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that he postponed last weekend’s trade talks with the dragon nation.

Market reaction

AUD/USD stalls its decline on the above headlines, now trading at 0.7171, still down 0.13% on the day.

S&P 500 futures drop 0.55% to 3,354 amid the risk-off mood.