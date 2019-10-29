US-China 'phase one' trade agreement may not be signed at Chile APEC meeting - Reuters

Citing a Trump administration official with direct knowledge of the matter, Reuters reported that 'phase one' of the United States (US)-China trade deal may not be signed at the APEC summit in Chile in November.

"Progress is being made," the official told Reuters. "If a deal is not signed in Chile, that does not mean US-China talks have fallen apart, just that more time is needed."

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield edged lower on these comments and was last losing 0.65% on a daily basis at 1.835%.