US: Chicago PMI declines to 51.2 in August vs. 52 expected

Chicago PMI fell short of market expectation in August.

US Dollar Index stays deep in the red near 92.50.

The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index released by ISM-Chicago edged lower to 51.2 in August from 51.9 in July. This reading missed the market expectation of 52 and showed an expansion in the private sector's economic activity at a softer pace.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no significant reaction to this data and was last seen losing 0.55% on a daily basis at 92.48. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.25% on the day at 3,493, suggesting that the market mood remains upbeat on Friday.