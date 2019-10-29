The Conference Board's (CB) Consumer Confidence Index fell to 125.9 in October from 126.3 in September (revised from 125.1) and missed the market expectation of 128.

With the initial market reaction, the US Dollar Index lost its traction and was last seen down 0.03% on the day at 97.71. Below are key takeaways from the CB's press release, as reported by Reuters.

"Consumer Present Situation Index 172.3 in October vs September revised 170.6 (previous 169.0)."

"Consumer Expectations Index 94.9 in October vs September revised 96.8 (previous 95.8)."

"Jobs Hard-to-get Index 11.8 in October vs September revised 11.0 (previous 11.6)."

"1-year Consumer Inflation Rate Expectations 4.8% in October vs September 4.8%."