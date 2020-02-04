Investors will be looking at politics as no top-tier economic data is expected to be released today. USD is set to move at the rhythm of US share benchmarks, according to strategists at TD Securities.
Key quotes
“We think investors in North America will be mostly focused on US politics. Investors are still waiting to discover the Democratic party winner of the Iowa Caucus. This may not be known until later today - at best.”
“Trump will deliver this year's State of the Union address before Congress this evening. There, some observers expect the president to emphasize his economic achievements.”
“We will be keeping an eye on equity market performance for some indication of near-term USD direction. Reports of fresh developments on the global viral outbreak will dominate sentiment. In the absence of these, however, we think the dollar will broadly track movements in US share benchmarks as the US political circus evolves.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends recovery above 1.3000
After bottoming at 1.2940, GBP/USD is roughly 100 pips up, underpinned by an upbeat UK Construction PMI. Dollar’s demand easing ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1050 amid coronavirus headlines, USD strength
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, consolidating its losses. The coronavirus outbreak continues raging, taking a human and economic toll. The dollar remains bid after upbeat data on Monday.
Forex Today: China coronavirus damage shrugged off by markets, RBA boosts AUD, pound licks wounds
Coronavirus: The number of infections has topped 20,000 and a second death has been confirmed out of mainland China. President Xi Jinping has warned that social stability could be at risk while Beijing is mulling lowering growth forecasts.
WTI rebounds 2% from 13-month lows, around $51 ahead of API
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) stages a solid recovery from a thirteen-month low reached at $49.66 in early Asia. At the press time, the price trades around $51 mark, having hit a daily high at $51.28.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.