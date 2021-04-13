US calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine after clotting cases

In a statement published on Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine until they complete the review assessing blood clot cases in individuals, per Reuters.

"The FDA is reviewing data involving six reported US cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," Reuters reported. "As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the US."

Market reaction

This headline seems to be weighing on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were down nearly 0.3% on the day at 4,109.