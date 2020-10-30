The real gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States is expected to grow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's latest GDPNow report showed on Friday.

"The initial estimate of third-quarter real GDP growth released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on October 29 was 33.1%, 3.9 percentage points below the final GDPNow model nowcast released on October 28," the publication further read.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.05% on the day at 93.87.