US: Annual core PPI drops to 1.3% in November vs. 1.6% expected

Core PPI softened in November in the US.

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose more than expected.

US Dollar Index continues to move sideways above 97.

The core Producer Price Index (PPI), which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell to 1.3% on a yearly basis in November, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Thursday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation of 1.6%.

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and was last up 0.07% on the day at 97.15.

Other data from the US showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 252K in the week ending December 6th to come in worse than analysts' estimate of 213K.