US: Annual core PPI arrives at 0.1% in June vs. 0.4% expected

Annual core PPI in US fell more than expected in June.

US Dollar Index stays in daily range around 96.70.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) in the US for final demand fell from 0.4% in May to -0.2% in June, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Friday. On a yearly basis, the PPI stayed unchanged at -0.8% and missed the market expectation of -0.2%.

Further details of the publication revealed that the annual core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, dropped to 0.1% and fell short of analysts' estimate of 0.4%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these figures and was last seen posting small daily losses at 96.72.