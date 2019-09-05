US: ADP employment and ISM non-manufacturing index in focus – TD Securities

According to TD Securities analysts, the release of the ADP report should give us the first look at employment data for August, with the consensus expecting a 148k print, somewhat below the 156k registered in July.

Key Quotes

“The ISM non-manufacturing index is expected to advance modestly to 54.0 in August following two consecutive declines that have led the index to 53.7 — the lowest since 2016. This would come on the heels of a sharply lower ISM manufacturing print for August and would suggest the services sector remains largely healthy despite the worsening outlook for the industrial sector.”