US 30-year Treasury yield drops to lowest since September

- The US 30-year bond yield slipped to multi-month lows on Thursday on haven demand.
- Coronavirus fears and stock market losses likely forced investors to put a bid under Treasuries.
The yield on the US 30-year Treasury note fell to the lowest level in four months on Thursday as investors bought the safe-haven bonds on concerns the coronavirus is spreading outside China.
The yield declined from 2.02% to 1.957% – the lowest level since September – and was last seen at 1.963%. Further, the spread between the 10-year and three-year yields turned negative, inverting the yield curve.
The government debt drew safe-haven bids amid reports stating the growing number of COVID-19 cases outside of China’s borders. The number of new infections in South Korea jumped to more than 100 on Thursday, according to local health officials. Meanwhile, two passengers from a cruise ship quarantined in Japan died due to the coronavirus. As per the latest reports by Yonhap, South Korea has confirmed 52 more cases of infections, taking the total to 156.
Additionally, the US stocks turned red on Thursday, strengthening the bid tone around the haven assets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.44% despite positive macroeconomic newsflow. The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index rose to 36.7 in February to register its highest reading in three years and the Conference Board’s January reading of the US Leading Economic Indicator index rose 0.8%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD charts minor bounce, but on track for weekly loss
AUD/USD recovered roughly by 10 pips from decade lows seen on Thursday. The currency pair is still on track to report one of its biggest weekly loss since September. Dovish RBA expectations are likely to keep the AUD on the defensive.
USD/JPY struggles around 112.00 amid fresh risk-off, Japan data
USD/JPY seesaws around 112.00 amid the initial minutes of the Tokyo open on Friday. The yen pair recently surged to the highest since April 2019 following the broad US dollar rally and weakness of the Japanese fundamentals.
Have the trade agreements ended the US manufacturing recession?
The first signs are emerging that the US manufacturing recession may be at an end if the results of three recent business surveys recent pan out. US-China and USMCA pacts expected to boost American manufacturing.
Gold: Bulls keep the baton above $1600 amid coronavirus fears
Gold stays positive around $1,622 ahead of the Tokyo open during Friday’s Asian session. While coronavirus has been the key to the bullion’s run-up, downbeat fundamentals from major economies also please the bulls.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.