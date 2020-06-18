US: 1.5 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week

There were 1,508,000 Initial Claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending June 13th, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday.

This reading followed the previous week's print of 1,566,000 and came in slightly worse than the market expectation of 1,300,000.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and was last seen gaining 0.18% on a daily basis at 97.25.

Additional takeaways

"The 4-week moving average was 1,773,500, a decrease of 234,500 from the previous week's revised average."

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 14.1% for the week ending June 6, unchanged from the previous week's revised rate."

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending June 6 was 20,544,000, a decrease of 62,000 from the previous week's revised level."