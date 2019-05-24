US 10-year treasury yield hits lowest since October 2017

The yield on the US 10-year treasury note plunged to the lowest level since 2017 on Thursday as shared tumbled on escalating trade tensions and growth concerns.

The benchmark yield fell to 2.27%, the lowest level since October 2017 and was last seen trading at 2.33%.

The two-year yield, which is more sensitive to short-term interest rate expectations, also fell to 2.11%, the lowest since February 2018.

The decline in yields could be associated with an increased demand for safe havens amid risk aversion in the equities.

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% on Thursday, dragged down by the losses in the energy and technology stocks.