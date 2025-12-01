TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

United Arab Emirates Gold price today: Gold rises, according to FXStreet data

United Arab Emirates Gold price today: Gold rises, according to FXStreet data
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Gold prices rose in United Arab Emirates on Monday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 501.42 United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED) per gram, up compared with the AED 498.37 it cost on Friday.

The price for Gold increased to AED 5,848.50 per tola from AED 5,812.84 per tola on friday.

Unit measure

Gold Price in AED

1 Gram

501.42

10 Grams

5,014.16

Tola

5,848.50

Troy Ounce

15,596.00

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in United Arab Emirates by adapting international prices (USD/AED) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD batttles 1.1600 amid softer risk tone

EUR/USD batttles 1.1600 amid softer risk tone

EUR/USD keeps its range near 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. The pair draws support from a broadly weaker US Dollar, but the upside remains capped amid a softer risk tone ahead of key US and Eurozone data releases. 

GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3250 despite the UK Budget relief

GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3250 despite the UK Budget relief

GBP/USD trades on a softer note below 1.3250 in European trading on Monday. The UK Budget relief and sustained US Dollar weakness fail to inspire the bulls amid a tepid risk sentiment and ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and BoE official Dhingra's speech. 

Gold sticks to positive bias near six-week high amid dovish Fed expectations

Gold sticks to positive bias near six-week high amid dovish Fed expectations

Gold climbs to a six-week high on Monday, though it lacks strong follow-through buying. A softer risk tone, China’s economic woes, and geopolitical risks underpin the commodity.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple face major losses as December begins

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple face major losses as December begins

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are off to a bearish start in December, with over 4% losses by press time on Monday. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face renewed selling, risking further losses to $80,000 BTC, $2,100 ETH, and $1.90 XRP, respectively. 

The week ahead: Risk come back stalls, as crypto slides

The week ahead: Risk come back stalls, as crypto slides

The narrative has abruptly shifted on Monday. After a powerful rally that helped US and European stocks reverse earlier losses and close November with small gains, equity futures are now in the red across the US and Europe, after sentiment took a knock following a sharp decline across crypto markets.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP face major losses as December begins

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP face major losses as December begins

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are off to a bearish start in December, with over 4% losses by press time on Monday. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face renewed selling, risking further losses to $80,000 BTC, $2,100 ETH, and $1.90 XRP, respectively. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers