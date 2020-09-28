UK’s Whately: No tighter restrictions but coronavirus infection rate in focus

The UK Junior Health Minister, Helen Whately said on Monday, they do not want to tighten the restrictions announced last week.

However, they would keep a close eye on the coronavirus infection rate in the Kingdom, she added.

“We will not rule out more COVID-19 restrictions,” Whately said.

This comes after the Times reported early Monday, the UK Ministers are preparing to enforce total social lockdown across much of Northern Britain and potentially London.

GBP/USD stalls recovery below 1.2800

GBP/USD is off daily highs at 1.2785 amid looming concerns over the virus restrictions while the downside remains cushioned by hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal and broad US dollar pullback.