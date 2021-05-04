UK’s Truss: Will start talks about a full free trade deal with India in the autumn

Speaking in a virtual summit between UK and Indian trade counterparts on Tuesday, the British Trade Minister Liz Truss said that “we will start talks about a full free trade deal with India in the autumn.”

Additional quotes

“Working with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to see if can ramp up vaccine supply around the world.”

‘We want to see India’s tariffs on cars and whiskey lowered or removed.”

“Hopes to see early results of the UK-India trade talks early next year.”

These comments come a day after the UK Government announced a GBP1 billion deal of trade and investment with India, creating over 6,500 jobs in the UK.

Market reaction

GBP/USD trades unimpressed around 1.3880 on the above comments, losing 0.17% so far. Meanwhile, USD/INR trades flat around 73.85, as of writing.