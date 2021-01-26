UK's Sunak: Will review COVID economic support measures in March

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that they will review additional COVID-19 support measures in March budget, as reported by Reuters.

Sunak further reiterated that they acknowledge the risks that companies are facing because of the lockdowns and added that he hopes to provide an update on green gilt issuance when he delivers the budget statement on March 3.

Market reaction

These remarks were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 0.9% on the day at 6,699.