UK's Sunak: Will do whatever it takes to support British people and businesses through crisis

"We will continue doing whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses through this moment of crisis," British finance minister Rishi Sunak will say on Wednesday, excerpts of the budget speech to parliament released on Tuesday showed.

"Once we are on the way to recovery, we will need to begin fixing the public finances – and I want to be honest today about our plans to do that," Sunak will add in his prepared remarks.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD continues to push higher after these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.37% on the day at 1.3973.