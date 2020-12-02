UK's Sunak: Very confident about UK's economic prospects even if no deal

Commenting on the latest UK-EU trade talks, "with a spirit of constructive attitude and goodwill on all sides, we can get there," British finance minister Rish Sunak told Times Radio on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

"Hopefully we can reach a positive conclusion," Sunak added and said that he is very confident about the UK's economic prospects even if they fail to reach an agreement with the EU by the end of this year.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen losing 0.53% on the day at 1.3345.