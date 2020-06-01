UK's Sunak: Slowly we are going to get our lives back to normal

"Slowly, we are going to get our lives back to normal," British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday. "Getting our lives back to normal is not a big bang thing," Sunak added.

Regarding the possibility of a second spike in coronavirus infections, "a lot of our measures will last for a long time," Sunak noted and said that they will regularly review their quarantine policy.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair is staying relatively quiet following these comments. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on the day at 1.2400. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was gaining 0.83% at 6,126.98 points.