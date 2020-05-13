UK’s Sunak: GDP figures are not a surprise

Following the better-than-expected UK growth report, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said GDP figures are not a surprise.

The UK is facing a severe impact from coronavirus, he added.

Sunak went to say, “very likely the UK economy faces significant recession this year and we are in the middle of it now.”

Early response to the UK GDP data saw the UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps saying, “everyone will have expected a hit to the economy, there will be more to come.”

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair peeped above the 1.2300 level on the GDP release before reversing to near 1.2270 region, where it now wavers.

It’s worth noting, money markets are now pricing in negative rates for the June 2021 Bank of England’s (BOE) monetary policy meeting.