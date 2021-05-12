UK’s Sunak: Economic growth in March is a promising sign of things to come

“Despite a difficult start to this year, economic growth in March is a promising sign of things to come,” the UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said after the economy shrank 1.5% in the first quarter of 2021.

He added: “As we cautiously reopen the economy, I will continue to take all the steps necessary to support our recovery.”

Upbeat remarks from Sunak and a late bid caught on the encouraging UK GDP data appear to aid the rebound in GBP/USD from 1.4107 lows.

The spot was last seen changing hands at 1.4133, down 0.06% on the day.