UK’s Raab: New coronavirus restrictions are serious and proportionate

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that the new coronavirus restrictions announced by the Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson a day before are serious and proportionate.

Further comments

“Cannot rule out a full second lockdown in the UK.”

“Better to ask people to work from home now than resort to a full lockdown later.”

“I think it is inevitable furlough scheme will come to an end.”

“We have a suite of measures and if everyone follows measures, we will get to Christmas without a national lockdown.”

GBP/USD refreshes two-month lows

Fresh selling interest in the pound is dragging GBP/USD to the lowest levels in the two months below 1.2700.

At the press time, the cable drops 0.35% to trade at 1.2687