UK’s Hancock: Working on a winter plan for economy since the summer

“We've been working on a winter plan for the economy since the summer,” the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a daily news briefing on Thursday.

Additional quotes

“We're determined economic support should continue.”

“We've been working on a plan since the summer, in case cases started to rise again.”

On cases in London, “having gone up they are now broadly flat.”

On govt support for jobs, “we will put in as much economic support to help people get through this as feasibly possible.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD continues to wave in its recent trading range around 1.2700, awaiting fresh trading incentives from the BOE Chief Andrew Bailey’s speech due later on Thursday.

At the press time, the cable trades modestly flat at 1.2712.