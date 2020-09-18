UK’s Hancock: National lockdown never off the table, but it is the last line of defence

While addressing a news briefing on Friday, the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the last resort to contain the coronavirus spread in the country is to impose a nationwide lockdown.

Additional comments

“More measure brought in across North East of England.”

“Virus accelerating across the country.”

“Number of people in hospital doubling every 8 days.”

“Belgium took action, but they took action and it came down.”

“Testing labs are working flat out.”

On 'how close to a second UK lockdown?' he says, “I cannot give you an answer yet.”

GBP/USD stalls the bounce

The bounce in the GBP/USD pair lost momentum following the above comments on the UK lockdown, as the rates now head back towards 1.2950 levels.

The spot, currently, trades 0.09% lower at 1.2959.