UK's Hancock: Important to reject vaccine nationalism and protectionism

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday that the rejection of nationalism and protectionism around coronavirus vaccines is very important, as reported by Reuters.

"We hope to be able to open up the supply of vaccines to improve global access," Hancock added and noted that updating vaccines in the future is as important as making the ones that are already widely available.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following these remarks. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 0.8% on the day at 6,691.