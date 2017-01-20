UK’s Hammond: US administration change introduces even greater uncertainty for EU

UK’s Hammond: US administration change introduces even greater uncertainty for EUBy Dhwani Mehta
The UK finance minister Hammond is still out there on the wires, talking on varied issues such as immigration, trade relation, Trump’s presidency, UK economy etc.
Key Headlines via Reuters:
Open question whether migration for EU nationals will be easier compared to those from outside EU after Brexit, up for negotiation
UK economy effectively at full employment, will continue to need migrants
US administration change introduces even greater uncertainty for EU
Key issue is relations between Europe & Russia