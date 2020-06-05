UK's Frost: Progress remains limited but our talks have been positive in tone

"Negotiations will continue and we remain committed to a successful outcome," the UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Friday. "Progress remains limited but our talks have been positive in tone."

Additional takeaways

"We need to conclude this negotiation in good time to enable people and businesses to have certainty."

"We are now at an important moment for these talks."

"We are close to reaching the limits of what we can achieve through the format of remote formal rounds."

"If we are to make progress, it is clear that we must intensify and accelerate our work."

"We are discussing with the commission how to intensify the process."

"Any deal must accommodate the UK's well-established position on the level playing field, on fisheries and the other difficult issues."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.35% on the day at 1.2638.