UK's Frost: Progress remains limited but our talks have been positive in tone

"Negotiations will continue and we remain committed to a successful outcome," the UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Friday. "Progress remains limited but our talks have been positive in tone."
Additional takeaways
"We need to conclude this negotiation in good time to enable people and businesses to have certainty."
"We are now at an important moment for these talks."
"We are now at an important moment for these talks."
"We are close to reaching the limits of what we can achieve through the format of remote formal rounds."
"If we are to make progress, it is clear that we must intensify and accelerate our work."
"We are discussing with the commission how to intensify the process."
"Any deal must accommodate the UK's well-established position on the level playing field, on fisheries and the other difficult issues."
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.35% on the day at 1.2638.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Non-Farm Payrolls may show 20% unemployment, USD set to rock
Non-Farm Payrolls for May are set to show a loss of eight million jobs and that nearly one in every five Americans is out of work. Stocks were up and the dollar down ahead of the release.
EUR/USD consolidates gains ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is below 1.1350, off the highest levels since March. The ECB's €600 billion top-up to the stimulus program is boosting the common currency but the dollar benefits from demand ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from highs ahead of Barnier's speech
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 but off the new 11-week highs ahead of the Chief EU Negotiator Barnier's speech amid deadlocked Brexit talks. The US dollar is catching a bid ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.
Gold: Stays pressured below 200-bar SMA, $1,705 in focus
Gold prices remain weak after taking a U-turn from $1,721.88. The yellow metal extends its pullback moves from 200-bar SMA, which in turn portrays the bullion’s weakness. An ascending trend line from Wednesday, currently near $1,705, restricts the precious metal’s additional declines.
WTI refreshes multi-month tops above $38, OPEC+ to meet Saturday
WTI (July futures on Nymex) hit a new three-month high at 38.27 in the last hour, now consolidating the latest uptick just above 38.00, up nearly 2% on the day.