UK’s Davis believes free trade deal with EU will be agreed before March 2019

UK’s Davis believes free trade deal with EU will be agreed before March 2019By Dhwani Mehta
The UK Brexit Secretary, David Davis crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, testifying before the lawmakers on the Select Committee.
Key Points:
Want businesses to have just one change due to Brexit
Sees free movement with registration during transition
Expects guidance on implementation period in December
Britain wants to agree on the form of any implementation period quickly
Believes free trade deal with EU will be agreed before March 2019
Expects negotiations over implementation period not to last very long