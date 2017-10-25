UK’s Davis believes free trade deal with EU will be agreed before March 2019

The UK Brexit Secretary, David Davis crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, testifying before the lawmakers on the Select Committee.

Key Points:

Want businesses to have just one change due to Brexit

Sees free movement with registration during transition

Expects guidance on implementation period in December

Britain wants to agree on the form of any implementation period quickly

Believes free trade deal with EU will be agreed before March 2019

Expects negotiations over implementation period not to last very long