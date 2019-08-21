UK's Corbyn invites leaders of political parties to discuss ways to stop no-deal Brexit

According to the latest headlines crossing the wires, British opposition Labour Party's leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has invited leaders of other political parties and senior lawmakers to discuss all available tactics on August 27 to prevent the UK from crashing out of the European Union.
The British pound didn't pay any mind to this development. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.22% on the day at 1.2142, and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.28% at 0.9143.
Markets are now waiting for the headlines that will come out of the meeting between British Prime Minister Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
