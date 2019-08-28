UK's Corbyn: Appalled at recklessness of PM Johnson's government

Responding to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament until October 14th, British opposition Labour Party's leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said that he was "appalled" at the recklessness of PM Johnson's government and called his action "an outrage and a threat" to the democracy.

"If Johnson has confidence in his plans he should put them to the people in a general election or public vote," Corbyn further added.

These comments had little to no impact on the British pound and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2210, losing 0.63% on a daily basis.