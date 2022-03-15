Ukraine’s Presidential Adviser: War with Russia could be over by May

Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian President's Chief of Staff said late Monday, the Russia-Ukraine war is expected to end by early May, per Reuters.

The war would get over in May when Russia runs out of its resource to attack Ukraine, Arestovich added.

Separately, Marco Rubio, Vice-Chair of the US Senate Intelligence Committee, tweeted out,

“It’s possible that by the end of this month more Russian soldiers will have died in #Ukraine in 6 weeks than did over 10 years in Afghanistan.”

“There is verified evidence of a Russian troop morale crisis Of soldiers & pilots refusing orders There are certainly sadists among them But there are also many who are increasingly unwilling to murder civilians, especially in a country so close & culturally familiar to them.”

Market reaction

The market mood is improving after China’s activity numbers blowout, which helped cushion the losses in Chinese stocks.

The S&P 500 futures are gaining 0.34% on the day while the US dollar index is down 0.06%, as of writing.