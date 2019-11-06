UK: YouGov poll shows support for Conservatives dropped to 36%

According to the YouGov poll, support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives fell by two points to 36% while the support for the main opposition Labour Party remained unchanged at 25%, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, the British pound seems to be weakening against its rivals in the American session. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at fresh daily lows at 1.2858, down 0.2%, and the EUR/GBP pair was adding 0.2% on a daily basis at 0.8610.