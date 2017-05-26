UK: YouGov/CEBR consumer confidence, weakest since weeks after Brexit vote

Reuters reports key points from the UK YouGov/Centre for Economics and Business Research consumer confidence measure published earlier in Asia today.

Consumers are least confident about their current financial situation since December 2014

Expectations about their finances over the next 12 months also fell

Perceptions of job security were at a four-year low

"It looks like this may be the point where the slowing GDP figures start to translate to people's everyday lives," Stephen Harmston, Head of YouGov Reports, said. "The figures indicate that they are starting to experience a downturn."