UK TradeMin Truss: Main priority now will be agreeing a free-trade deal with the US

The UK’s Telegraph reports the recent comments from the UK Trade Minister Liz Truss on a potential US-UK trade deal.

Key Headlines:

The main priority now will be agreeing on a free-trade deal with the US. Will be getting on a plane to the US the next few weeks to discuss a trade deal.

This comes after the US President Trump’s conversation with the UK PM Johnson late-Friday.

Trump said: "I think it'll be a very substantial trade agreement, you know we can do with the U.K., we can do three to four times, we were actually impeded by their relationship with the European Union. We were very much impeded on trade. And I think we can do three to four or five times what we're doing."