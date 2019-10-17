UK: Tail risk of no deal Brexit has diminished further – Danske Bank

In view of analysts at Danske Bank, after the UK and EU27 reached a new Brexit deal today, the next uncertainty is whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson can get it over the finish line when the deal is put to a 'meaningful vote' on Saturday.
Key Quotes
“The DUP has rejected supporting the deal, so it will be very very difficult for Johnson to get a majority in the House of Commons (which would have been difficult even assuming the DUP was on board). We still doubt the pro-Brexit Labour MPs will vote in favour of a deal, which is harder than that put forward by Theresa May. Some of the moderate Conservatives, who Boris Johnson expelled from the party last month, have also hinted they will reject the deal. Our base case remains another extension followed by a snap election.”
“In our view, it is natural to ask why Johnson has reached an agreement with the EU knowing it will be difficult to get it through Parliament. We believe there are two reasons. First, it some MPs may get cold feet when the actual voting takes place. One way of addressing this is asking EU leaders to state they will reject another extension, i.e. stating it is 'this deal or no deal'. Second, Prime Minister Johnson and his team probably think with his new Brexit deal he will stand stronger against Jeremy Corbyn in a potential election campaign , as the Brexit deal is cleaner than that of Theresa May. In the event he won the election, he could pass the Brexit deal without the need of the DUP.”
“Despite Prime Minister Johnson's deal being unlikely to pass Parliament on Saturday, we believe the tail risk of a no-deal Brexit even after a potential election has diminished further. This also partly explains the positive risk rally we have seen on the renewed Brexit optimism. While we previously feared a Johnson victory in a snap election would lead us to a no-deal Brexit, this is no longer the case. In our opinion, it is difficult to see a path to a no-deal Brexit now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.11 on Brexit deal
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, a new October high. The UK and the EU have reached a Brexit agreement, and markets are cheering. US-Sino relations are also eyed.
GBP/USD trims early gains, falls below 1.2800
News that the DUP formally rejected UK PM Johnson’s Brexit deal spurred doubts it can pass Parliament, scheduled to meet next Saturday. GBP/USD flirting with daily lows in the 1.2770 price zone.
USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point
The USD/JPY pair climbed higher toward the 109 handle during the European Trading hours as the announcement of the Brexit deal made allowed risk-on flows to dominate the markets.
Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.
As soon as the China deal falls apart the dollar will rise again
Where does the dollar go from here? We might wonder if an okay US economy still fades a bit in the face of a recovering European and perhaps UK economy. We guess the dollar is not getting a comeuppance right now, just a correction.