UK September retail sales at 0.0%, GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.2800 mark

UK retail sales remained flat MoM in September.

Core retail sales rose 0.2% MoM in September.

The UK retail sales came in flat month-over-month in September, as expected, but was still better than the previous month's downwardly revised reading of -0.3%. Meanwhile, the core retail sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, unexpectedly recorded a modest growth of 0.2% MoM as compared to 0.3% decline recorded in the previous month.

On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales rose 3.1% in September versus 3.2% expected and +2.6% prior, while the core retail sales advanced 3.0% in the reported month versus +2.8% expected and +2.2% previous.