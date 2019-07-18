The UK retail sales arrive at +1.0% m/m in June.

The UK core retail sales jump by 0.9% m/m in June.

The UK retail sales came in at +1.0% over the month in June vs. -0.3% expected and -0.6% previous. The core retail sales stripping the auto motor fuel sales stood at +0.9% m/m vs. -0.2% expected and -0.4% previous.

On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales rose 3.8% in June versus 2.6% expected while the core retail sales also advanced 3.6% in the reported month versus 2.0% previous and 2.7% expectations.

Main Points (via ONS):

“Online sales as a proportion of all retailing fell to 18.9% in June 2019, from 19.3% reported in May 2019.

Non-store retailing and non-food stores provided the largest contribution to the growth, with the amount spent at 1.5 percentage points and the quantity bought at 1.6 percentage points for both sectors.

In contrast, food stores were the smallest contributor to growth in the amount spent at 0.6 percentage points and provided no contribution to the quantity bought.”