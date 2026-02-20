UK Retail Sales climb 1.8% MoM in January vs. 0.2% expected

The United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales climbed 1.8% month-over-month (MoM) in January after rising 0.4% in December, according to the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday.

Markets projected an increase of 0.2% in the reported month.

The core Retail Sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, climbed 2.0% MoM in January, compared with the previous rise of 0.3%. This figure came in above the market consensus of a 0.2% increase.

The annual Retail Sales in the UK rose 4.5% in January versus 1.9% prior (revised from 2.5%), above the consensus of 2.8%. The annual core Retail Sales jumped 5.5% in the same month versus a 2.5% rise prior (revised from 3.1%). This reading came in hotter than the market expectations of 3.6%.

Market reaction to the UK Retail Sales report

The Pound Sterling attracts some buyers in immediate reaction to the upbeat UK Retail Sales. The GBP/USD pair is trading 0.03% lower on the day at 1.3455 as of writing.﻿

Pound Sterling Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.10% 0.01% 0.03% -0.06% 0.13% 0.30% 0.04% EUR -0.10% -0.09% -0.07% -0.16% 0.02% 0.20% -0.06% GBP -0.01% 0.09% 0.04% -0.08% 0.12% 0.28% 0.03% JPY -0.03% 0.07% -0.04% -0.09% 0.09% 0.25% 0.00% CAD 0.06% 0.16% 0.08% 0.09% 0.18% 0.34% 0.10% AUD -0.13% -0.02% -0.12% -0.09% -0.18% 0.16% -0.09% NZD -0.30% -0.20% -0.28% -0.25% -0.34% -0.16% -0.26% CHF -0.04% 0.06% -0.03% -0.00% -0.10% 0.09% 0.26% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).