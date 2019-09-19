UK retail sales drop 0.3% m/m in August vs. 0.0% expected, GBP unfazed

The UK retail sales drop at 0.2% m/m in August.

The UK core retail sales fall 0.3% m/m in August.

The UK retail sales came in at -0.2% over the month in August vs. 0.0% expected and +0.4% previous. The core retail sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, stood at -0.3% m/m vs. 0.0% expected and +0.4% previous.

On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales rose 2.7% in August versus 2.9% expected and +3.4% prior while the core retail sales also advanced 2.2% in the reported month versus +3.1% previous and +2.6% expectations.

GBP/USD picked up fresh bids and hit daily tops at 1.2494 despite the downbeat UK Retail Sales data, as the bulls probably cheered the upward revisions to the previous figures.