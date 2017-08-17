The office for National Statistics (ONS) published the UK’s retail trade report, which showed that the UK consumer spending stalled its rebound and ticked lower in July, although eased less-than expected on monthly basis.

The UK’s retail volumes came in at 0.3% in July m/m, while the annualized retail spending dropped sharply to 1.3%. Markets had estimated a 0.2% reading on a monthly basis; while a 1.4% print was expected on yearly basis.

Retail sales excluding volatile items such as fuel bettered market expectations, arriving at 0.5% m/m and 1.5% y/y.